Asian Games: Afghanistan burry hopes of possible India-Pakistan final

Afghanistan dashed hopes of a possible India-Pakistan summit clash at the 19th Asian Games with a four-wicket win in the semifinal, after the Men-in-Blue completed a nine-wicket rout of Bangladesh in the other last four game at Hangzhou on Friday.

Tilak Varma emerged the star for India, scoring a belligerent half century after picking a wicket to earn the ticket to the final of the men’s cricket competition at the Asian Games.

India’s hunt for 97 began on a shaky note with last match’s centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal being dismissed by Ripon Mondol for a duck in the first over. Jaiswal was the only casualty for the Indians as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (40 not out off 26 balls) and Tilak Varma (55 not out off 26) shouldered the responsibility of guiding the team home, with more than 10 overs to spare.

Ruturaj warmed himself up with a four off the first over that cost Jaiswal, and in the third over smashed Mondol for two fours and as many sixes en-route to a 21-run over.

Tilak too was in his elements dispatching Mrittunjoy Chowdhury for consecutive sixes in the fourth over, before Rakibul Hasan faced the wrath with a four and a six in the fifth as India and Tilak flexed their muscles further, accumulating 68 runs in the powerplay. Tilak hit two more sixes to get to his fifty off 25 balls – his second half-century in nine T20I innings.

Earlier in the day, India’s spinners dominated the proceedings, accounting for eight Bangladesh batters to restrict them for a paltry 96 after electing to field.

After a decent spell from Arshdeep Singh, India’s lone frontline pace option, getting the ball to move both ways, Parvez Hossain Emon took his chances and managed to deposit Shivam Dube for a six in the second over but that remained Bangladesh’s only boundary in the powerplay.

Thereafter, the spin duo of Sai Kishore (3/12) and Washington Sundar (2/15) shared five wickets between them to trigger a collapse that saw Bangladesh losing wickets in heaps, with Varma chipping in with the wicket of Parvez (23). Stumper Jaker Ali (24) was the top scorer for the Bangladeshis as Ravi Bishnoi and Shahbaz Ahmed cleared the tail to restrict them to 96.

Aghanistan upset Pakistan

In the other semifinal, Fareed Ahmad, Qais Ahmad and Zahir Khan shared seven wickets to bundle Pakistan for 115 before skipper Gulbadin Naib (26 not out) spearheaded the chase set up by Noor Ali Zadran (39).

After being invited to bat, Pakistan’s decent start off 44 for 1 at the end of the powerplay was disrupted by Fareed, who removed Rohail Nazir in the seventh over before the two wristspinners, Qais and Zahir, spun a web to reduce Pakistani from a comfortable 49 for 1 to 83 for 7.

Arafat Minhas (13) and Aamer Jamal (14) helped the Men-in-Green cross the 100-run mark by adding 26 off 21 balls for the eighth wicket before Fareed cleared the tail with two wickets.

In response, Noor took on the mantle, scoring a 33-ball 39 after Afghanistan lost three wickets in the powerplay. He found good support from Afsar Zazai (13) as the duo added 36 for the fourth wicket before Sufiyan Muqeem raised Pakistan’s hopes with the wicket of Noor. Usman Qadir struck two quick blows to further dent Afghanistan’s chase to 84 for 6.

With a final spot at stake, skipper Naib smacked three sixes and a four to finish unbeaten on 26 off 19 and guide Afghanistan home with 13 balls to spare.