Asian Archery: Parneet beats Jyothi Surekha for gold; India finishes with seven medals

Teenager Parneet Kaur surprised seasoned Jyothi Surekha Vannam to clinch the gold in the women’s compound archery event at the Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

The 18-year-old defeated Jyothi Vm 9-8 in the shoot-off after both archers were tied at 145 at the end of five sets.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Parneet defeated Kazakhstan’s Lyan Viktoriya 147-145. She finished fourth in the qualifying round while, Jyothi ousted Chinese Taipei’s Huang I-Jou 148-145 in the semi-finals. She was third in the qualifying round.

World champion Aditi Swami topped the qualification but suffered an upset in the third round.

However, the trio of Parneet ,Jyothi Surekha and Aditi claimed the gold in the compound team event with a 234-233 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yi Hsuan, Huang I-Jou and Wang Lu-Yun in the final.

The 17-year-old Aditi Swami also won the gold medal in the mixed compound team event alongside U21 world champion Priyansh.

The duo defeated Thailand’s Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu and Lertruangsilp Nawayut 156-151 in the final.

Abhishek Verma, the Asian Games 2018 champion and silver medallist at Hangzhou 2023, settled for the bronze medal with a narrow 147-146 win over Joo Jaehoon of Korea.

Verma lost to Andrey Tyutyun of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

The five medals won by India on Thursday took the country’s tally to seven — three gold, one silver and three bronze — at the Asian championships in Bangkok.

The Indian women’s recurve and men’s compound teams won bronze medals on Wednesday.

The Asian Archery Championships was also an Olympic qualifier for Indian recurve archers.

Though the Indian women’s recurve team won the bronze medal, only the gold medal-winning team per gender earned the Paris quotas in archery.

The Indian men’s recurve team was ousted in the quarter-finals.

Six of the seven medals for India came in the non olympic Compound event in this championship.

The Asian Archery Championships will be followed by the Asian individual Olympic qualifiers for archery at the same venue, from November 9 to 12.

The individual qualifiers will have two Olympic quotas (one per country) on offer in each of the men’s and women’s recurve