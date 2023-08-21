Asia Cup squad revealed: Iyer and Rahul return, Chahal omits out

CCI announced its Asia Cup 2023 squad this afternoon, which consists of an impactful 17-man squad that will be travelling to Sri Lanka soon for the Asia Cup which will be starting from the 30th of August. The Indian squad which was announced by BCCI a few hours ago got a come-back call to players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who were out of the squad for the past few months and thus introducing them back into the Indian squad can be a strong solution which can sort the batting order for the upcoming tournament.

Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar also chose Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah into the squad after his long-term injury got cured and the players showed some amazing bowling skills during the current Ireland tour which could help the Indian squad.

Moreover, the BCCI also had to take some experimental shots during the selection process. The selection of the 20-year-old batsman, Tilak Varma who has shown some classy performance during his debut tour against West Indies is the one which has excited the Indian cricket fans after the squad got released. Although the player has not been able to set his mark in Ireland the capabilities and the talent which the budding player inhibits are worth a trial. Talking about Tilak, another turn of events which took place in the squad was the separation of the Kuldeep-Chahal duo. Kuldeep Yadav, who was introduced during the ODI series against West Indies was included in the squad today. While the leggie, Yuzvendra Chahal has always been in top priority for the team but the last few months’ gap between the players led to his lack of match practice.

The same emotions can be reflected in the speech of Ajit Agarkar the Chairman of selectors of the team conveyed while speaking to the media, “Unfortunately we can only select 17, We had considered Chahal but for now Kuldeep looks a little ahead. So unfortunately Chahal misses out, says Agarkar.” Moreover, the team has included all potential keeper-batsmen in the squad placing KL Rahul as the team’s first keeping option followed by Ishan Kishan and later putting Sanju Samson on the reserves. The team will play its first match on 2nd September against Pakistan at 1 pm IST.

Here are the 17 men squad list that the team announced: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (reserve)