Asia Cup: Laxman named as India’s interim head coach in Dravid’s absence

In Dravid’s absence, who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the team’s departure for the UAE, Laxman, who acted as the coach during India’s recently finished three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, will be in charge of the team’s preparation.

SNS | August 25, 2022 10:47 am

Asia Cup 2022, Rahul Dravid, UAE, VVS Laxman,

Asia Cup: Laxman named as India's interim head coach in Dravid's absence (Picture Credits - IANS)

Rahul Dravid’s replacement as interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which will be played in the UAE, is current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and former batsman VVS Laxman.

As soon as 49-year-old Dravid passes his test and is given the all-clear by the BCCI Medical Team, he will join the team. A BCCI release stated that in addition to Laxman, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare, had also joined the team in Dubai.

The remaining members of the Zimbabwe series team who were not travelling to India for the Asia Cup have since returned.

On Sunday, India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

(Inputs from IANS)

