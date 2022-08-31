Asia Cup 2022: Rashid surpasses Southee to become 2nd-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is

When Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh on Tuesday in a Group B match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, spinner Rashid Khan passed New Zealand bowler Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is.

The leg-spinner, who entered the game with 112 wickets in this format, picked up 3/22 to increase his total to 115 and move up to No. 2 in the men’s T20I bowling rankings. This included the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, and Mahmudullah.

Before the game, Southee had 114 wickets, placing him second on the list of wicket-takers. With 122 wickets, Shakib Al Hasan maintains the record for the most in the men’s game and the second-most in all T20Is, behind West Indies’ Anisa Mohammed (125)

After 68 matches in the T20I format, the 23-year-old leg-spinner has had an impressive T20I career thus far, averaging 13.73 and a 6.16 economy rate. In T20Is, he has six hauls of four or more wickets, which is also tied for most in the male sport.

Following Mujeeb ur Rahman’s excellent three-wicket haul, Rashid’s performance helped Afghanistan reduce Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs.

Even yet, Afghanistan needed an amazing 17-ball 43 from Najibullah Zadran to secure a victory, cement their position at the top of Group B for the Asia Cup 2022, and guarantee progression to the next round.

(Inputs from IANS)