Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi ready to welcome all for the World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka will clash in their ICC Cricket World Cup match on Saturday in Delhi. This match will mark the beginning of the World Cup campaign for these two countries.

“Since the last few months, a lot of work has been done in the stadium. 35,000 new seats have been made. 58 new toilets have been built. The whole stadium has been painted. The entry system has been changed. People will get to witness the stadium in a new form. BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah helped us a lot. Jay visited us 3-4 times and talked about all the shortcomings and suggestions. BCCI had also given us a plan earlier, on which the president Rohan Jaitley and the entire team worked and completed the work in just 40 days,” Rajan told ANI.

“We are providing food to fans at points where we could not earlier. There are free water bottles for them. The catering and food are in the hands of high-profile companies. The entry system is smooth. Since the last 3-4 matches held here, it has been great, with adequate police arrangements, no traffic jams and people entering the stadium smoothly. There are facilities for newborn babies as well. Even newborn babies can enjoy the matches. We have made sure that they and the ladies also do not face any issues. We are ready to welcome everyone,” he added.

Talking about the wicket for the match, Rajan said that curators would be able to inform about it better but fans can expect a high-scoring match.

“With the help of BCCI, we got new equipment for making a wicket within a month and worked using a new technique. You will realise the difference during the game,” he added.

On team India’s chances in the tournament and expectations from the local boy Virat Kohli, Rajan said, “Since the last few tournaments, the host nation is winning the WCs. Hope it happens this time too. Good luck to Team India, BCCI and ICC. Everyone expects Virat to perform in every match, he will score well.”

India is coming into the tournament with its eighth Asia Cup title win and 2-1 series win over Australia. They will start their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.