Pablo Mari,29, Arsenal defender who underwent surgery after being stabbed in the back in a horrifying stabbing rampage in Italy on Thursday, is expected to miss two months of activity.

Mari has made 12 appearances for the ‘Gunners’ since his addition in 2020.

The center-back from Spain was one of six victims in the Thursday attack. One victim of the attack has been confirmed to have died, and Mari was among the others who were flown to the hospital.

The assailant, a 46-year-old male with mental health concerns, was caught following the incident in the store and was placed in a psychiatric unit under guard, according to the Italian police.

The Arsenal defender will be missing out the game for at least two months as a result of surgery on Friday, it has now been revealed.

He said “he was lucky to be alive after seeing a man die in front of him.”

“I was lucky, because I saw a person die in front of me,” Mari was quoted as saying by Sky News in the aftermath of the attack.

“After the hard moment, we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately we are all fine despite the circumstances, and we want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.”

“In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased person, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible,” tweeted Mari.

The 29-year-old underwent reconstructive surgery, and his loan team Monza has now revealed that he will be out till 2023.

“The specialists of the General Procedure-Trauma Team of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan performed the surgery to rebuild the two injured muscles on Pablo Mari’s back this morning,” read an official statement from the Serie A team.

“The surgery went well and a hospital stay of two or three days is expected. After the resignation, the player will be able to start a rehabilitation process. This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before you can resume physical activities.”