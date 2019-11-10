Arsenal are not having one of their best seasons so far and the pressure on their manager Unai Emery is mounting with every passing match. Emery has come under received a lot of criticism for not being able to turn the poor performances of his side. Recent reports reveal that a former Barcelona manager might become the new boss at Arsenal if at all Emery is shown the door and that manager is none other than Luis Enrique.

Head of Football at Arsenal Raul Sanllehi is reportedly looking for options and he is seriously considering Enrique as a potential replacement for Emery.

The Gunners have been linked with many high profile managerial names including the likes of former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, former midfielder Mikel Arteta and assistant coach of the first-team Freddie Ljungberg. However, Luis Enrique’s name has now come up and Sanllehi is quite keen to get him on board, according to reports from journalist Kike Marin.

👇 Emery toca fondo en el banquillo del @Arsenal La afición del @LCFC le ha cantado el “you are getting sacked in the morning” en la derrota de los gunners (2-0) en el King Power Stadium. CONFIRMADO: Raül Sanllehí le busca sustituto y ha vuelto a tocar a Luis Enrique. Veremos… pic.twitter.com/VUxYSi7lTy — Kike Marin** (@Kike_Marin_) November 9, 2019

Arsenal failed to put a fighting show against Leicester City on Saturday as they were defeated two goals to nil.