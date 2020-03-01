After Liverpool were handed a shocking defeat by a lowkey Watford team in Premier League on Saturday night, the one team that had a satisfying sleep were Arsenal as the result meant the Gunners’ record of being the only team to win Premier League on an unbeaten note remains unchallenged.

Almost certain to win their first Premier League after 30 years, Liverpool were hoping to level Arsenal’s feat of the 2003-04 season. But Ismalia Sarr of Watford had other plans as he netted two second-half goals before setting up captain Troy Deeney to help his team do the unthinkable.

Meanwhile, taking to their official Twitter handle, Arsenal expressed their feeling and it was not surprising at all.

Arsenal, who are 42 points behind the table-toppers Liverpool, also congratulated the Jurgen Klopp-managed side for their unbeaten run of 44 matches which had begun in January 2019.

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020

If Liverpool had won against Watford who started the day 55 points behind the runaway leaders, they would have surpassed champions Manchester City by creating a new English top-flight record of 19 successive league wins.

Liverpool though are still 22 points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand. Watford moved out of the bottom three on goal difference into 17th place.

The Merseyside team next face Chelsea in a 5th Round match of FA Cup.