After taking charge as Arsenal’s new head coach Mikel Arteta has announced his core coaching team. While Freddie Ljungberg continues to remain as an assistant coach, Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round has been named as the other assistants. Inaki Cana Pavon has joined as a goalkeeping coach.

“I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways,” Arteta was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

Notably, Arteta has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract by taking the reins from Ljungberg, who served as caretaker manager since Unai Emery was fired on November 29.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who played for the Gunners from 2011-2016, has spent the last three years as an assistant to Pep Guardiola with two-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Upon joining his former club, the 37-year-old expressed his excitement and said he was aware of the expectations that the fans have from him.

“I’ve been back home. I’m extremely happy and proud to have been given the opportunity to be the manager of this football club,” Arteta said.

“I’ve been preparing for a few years for this challenge to come. I know the expectations, I know the level and I know the stature of this club, and what it deserves. So I’m ready for that challenge, I can’t wait to start working with the players, and everybody here at the club. But I’ve got a good vibe, I’m sensing a good energy since I walked in at London Colney, so it’s giving me more energy and I feel so happy,” he added.