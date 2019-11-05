If there is one man in the football arena who might be feeling the pressure at the moment, it should be Arsenal boss Unai Emery. The Arsenal fans, with every below-par performance from their team, are growing impatient and some have started to criticise him for his policies and decision making. Stats emerging from reliable sources indicate how the Gunners have performed poorly especially in one aspect of their game.

According to a report by The Sun, Unai Emery’s men are conceding 16.3 shots per ninety minutes- their worst performance in over five years. From 2015-2018, when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the team, the team only conceded just 12 shots per ninety minutes.

Their poor performance in the defence department was evident in the way they played against the Wolves in the Emirates Stadium for their latest Premier League encounter. Although the match ended in a draw, the Gunners had conceded as many as twenty-five shots in ninety minutes-fifteen more than the away team!