Manager Mikel Arteta has urged the Arsenal footballers to step up their game in the absence of the big players ahead of their upcoming English Premier League 2019-20 match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Arteta confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be out for at least three games and asked the players to make full use of the chance to show their calibre.

“It has been confirmed that he (Aubameyang) is going to be suspended for three games. So we’re not going to have the player for the next three fixtures,” Arteta was quoted as saying on the official website of Arsenal.

“Players have to step up. You know, when one of your big players is not there, they have to take responsibility. I’m sure when they’re not playing, they want a chance and they talk. It’s time to talk on the pitch, not outside,” he added.

The Gunners seem to be getting back to shape under Arteta, who replaced former manager Unai Emery in December last year. Since the new manager took the reins, they have lost only one of the five matches and drawn two and won two.

Players like Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang have been brilliant under him and Arteta also echoed the same. “He’s been superb under me, he’s trained really well, he’s working so hard. He’s scoring goals and has probably been the most important player on the team. So to lose him, obviously, is really bad news for us,” he added.

The 37-year-old manager was also seen praising Sheffield United as he said, “Everything they do has a real sense, they are really difficult to break down. The solidarity in their team is incredible, how hard they work for each other and they have very clear principles – in attack and in defence, restarts of play, set-pieces – with what they want to do. So it will be a very difficult test. I already warned the players today.”