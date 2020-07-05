Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrated signing a new long-term contract by scoring the opener in Gunner’s victory at Wolves on Sunday. The teenaged youngster struck his first Premier League goal with a left-foot volley to strike a blow to Wolves’ hopes of qualifying for Champions League next season.

The Gunners secured their fourth win on the trot when Alexandre Lacazette scored a goal with just five minutes left for the final whistle.

“It has been such a great week, signing my contract and then getting my first Premier League goal,” England Under-19 international Saka was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“And it wasn’t a bad goal either so I’m very happy.

“I have to stay humble and keep my feet on the ground to keep learning. It’s important for us to have experience and world-class players around to advise us. It was tough for us today but we gave our all and that is what got us over the line.”

“The finish was really difficult,” Arteta told BBC Sport.

“It was a turning point in the game.”

Meanwhile, Wolves led by Nuno Espirito Santo were clearly not at their best on Saturday. Adama Traore had their best chance at scoring when he raced in on Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez from Diogo Jota’s pass but his shot went over the target.

Consequently, Wolves remain at the sixth in the Premier League table but Arsenal, who are placed seventh are now just three points behind and are very much alive in the race of the final four.