Argentine striker Paulo Dybala joins AS Roma

Argentine star Paulo Dybala will join Roma as a free agent, the club announced on Wednesday.

Having joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, Dybala quickly made his mark at the Allianz Stadium. In his seven seasons with Juve, La Joya scored 115 goals and won five Serie A titles. But Juve let his contract run down to June 30 after the extension negotiations collapsed.

Dybala had long been linked with a free transfer to Inter Milan, but the Nerazzurri didn’t make further move after Romelu Lukaku’s return, reports Xinhua.

“The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions. The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference,” Dybala said.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Roma that runs until 2025. According to multiple resources in Italy, Dybala will earn 4.5 million euros per season with relative bonuses.

Dybala picked up No. 21 jersey in his new club, despite many expecting him to inherit No. 10 which is vacant after legend Francesco Totti retired.

(Inputs from IANS)