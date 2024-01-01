Argentina FA plans to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey

The Argentina Football Association plans to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey after his international career concludes.

Claudio Tapia, president of the board, stated at a news conference, “When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him.” In his honor, the number 10 will be retired for life. It’s the bare minimum we can do for him.”

Diego Maradona wore the famed No. 10 jersey for ‘La Albiceleste’ as well. The country’s football board had intended to retire the shirt in honor of Maradona in 2002.

However, FIFA rules required the team to wear all numbers from 1 to 23 throughout that year’s World Cup, preventing the AFA from proceeding.

The plans to recognize Messi’s legacy come after he won the 2022 World Cup, Argentina’s first trophy since 1986, and the 2021 Copa America.

Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup in 2022, has appeared in 180 games for Argentina and scored 106 goals.

Messi has yet to retire from the national team, but he is likely to be present in next summer’s Copa America, when the team will defend its title in an extended version of the competition hosted in the United States.

However, the 36-year-old understands that his career is coming to an end and that he cannot guarantee he will play in Argentina’s 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Mexico, and Canada will co-host.

“I’m not thinking about the World Cup, and I’m not saying I won’t be there because anything can happen,” he stated earlier this month in an interview. “Given my age, the most likely scenario is that I will not be present.” Then we’ll see how far it goes. Perhaps we will play well in the Copa America and then continue. Perhaps not. It’s difficult to be realistic.”

Retiring numbers is a widespread phenomenon in club football, but it has not become a way to recognize players for their national team achievements.

It is also uncertain whether FIFA rules enable the AFA to retire Messi’s number, as FIFA requires players to wear all numbers from one to 23 during official competitions.