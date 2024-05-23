Argentina drub India Women 5-0 in Pro League Hockey

It turned out to be disastrous outing for Indian women’s hockey team led by Salima Tete as they suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Argentina in the European leg of the FIH Pro Leaguein Antwerp, Belgium

Playing at the Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, world No. 9 India were outplayed by the second-ranked Argentina, who scored at least one goal in every quarter of the match.

Agustina Gorzelany (13’), Valentina Raposo (24’), Victoria Miranda (41’), and Julieta Jankunas (53’, 59′) netted goals for the winners

Led by newly-appointed captain Salima Tete, this was the women’s team’s sixth loss in nine matches in the ongoing season of the FIH Pro League.

Argentina dominated early on in the game as Udita conceded a penalty corner in the fourth minute but Argentina could not make the most of the opportunity.

Argentina won another penalty corner a minute later. This time, Sofia Toccalino’s strike was saved by goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, who stood in goal for the entire match. Veteran keeper Savita Punia did not play.

Argentina finally took the lead from a penalty corner in the 13th minute. Agustina Gorzelany placed her shot low to the right and beat the goalkeeper to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

India, started making more attacking moves but Argentina doubled their advantage in the 24th minute after winning their fifth penalty corner of the match. Valentina Raposo found herself with plenty of time and space to fire the ball into the back of the goal.

With just three minutes left in the first half, Argentina won back-to-back penalty corners but Gozelany’s efforts were denied by Navneet Kaur at the post on both occasions.

With Jyothi Chhatri getting a green card in the 28th minute, India were reduced to 10 players for the remainder of the first half.

Argentina won another penalty corner inside the first two minutes of the second half but Ishika Chaudhary put her body on the line and managed to block the effort.

India too challenged the Argentine backline in the second half. Sangita Kumari’s brilliant stickwork helped them get into a promising position but Deepika’s final strike hit the post and went wide.

However, just as India were dragging themselves back into the contest, Argentina scored against the run of play in the 41st minute through Victoria Miranda and made it 3-0.

Argentina made it four in the fourth quarter thanks to a great strike from Julieta Jankunas in the 53rd minute. Jankunas doubled her tally six minutes later to make it 5-0.