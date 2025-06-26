Archer and I must earn our Test spots: Mark Wood

England’s premier quick Mark Wood expressed his excitement at the prospect of bowling alongside Jofra Archer in the upcoming Ashes series but stressed that both must prove their fitness and form before securing a place in the Test XI.

Both fast bowlers are making comebacks from injuries — Wood is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered during England’s defeat to Afghanistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, while Archer recently featured for Sussex in his first red-ball match in four years and is being considered for England’s second Test against India at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

Wood revealed that he is aiming to be ready for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against India at The Oval, which starts on July 31.

“I still have that hope. We are running our own race a little bit. He (Archer) is ready to go now, I still have a bit to go and there are plenty of other bowlers around. So I wouldn’t necessarily say it is definitely me and him pencilled in.

“In the pack of bowlers, we don’t want it to feel like we are competing against each other. We want it as a rounded group where it can do damage against India and Australia. That is what we are hoping for, but I don’t think there are guarantees for any of us.

“We all need to put in those performances. It would be lovely to play with him but we have both got to run our own race, get up to speed and deserve that spot,” Wood told Sky Sports on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the Ashes, where England will aim to secure a series win in Australia for the first time since 2010-11, Wood underlined the need for both him and Archer to hit top pace and form to rival Australia’s seasoned pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“We have got to be at our maximum, we have got to be 90mph plus, and offering something to the captain and the team. It is no good just expecting to play when these lads are currently in the team and they are doing well. You have to earn your spot and I am sure me and Jofra will be out to do that,” he said.

“It is exciting because to be able to go to Australia with a pack of fast bowlers in particular, we haven’t done that a lot in the last few series over there. There is an excitement and freshness that creates that build-up that we want.

“When you look at Australia’s team, they have had those three or four fast bowlers for a long time who have been really successful. It will be nice for us to bring our own and try and combat that,” he added.