Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has apologised for his team’s first defeat in Premier League this season after Watford stunned them 3-0 at the Vicarage Road on Saturday night.

“Up to this point it has been a fantastic season but today we weren’t at the races, we weren’t the Liverpool everyone has watched. “It’s up to us to get back to that because that’s the only way we’re going to win games and get closer to our targets.”https://t.co/CkM66pTCrm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 1, 2020

“It’s a performance that has not been expected for a number of years by the fans and we can only apologise for this performance. It’s up to us to bounce back,” Robertson was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool.

“Watford were at it from the start and we took time to get going. We had a couple of good moments but nowhere near enough for this Liverpool team. Up to this point, it has still been a fantastic season but today we weren’t at the races, we weren’t the Liverpool that everyone has watched,” he added.

Ismalia Sarr was the star of the night for Watford as he netted two second-half goals before setting up captain Troy Deeney to put the final nail in Jurgen Klopp-managed team and do the unthinkable.

It was Liverpool’s first defeat in the league since 2019 and third in this season with two coming in the last three matches. Almost certain to win the Premier League after 30 years, the Reds next face Chelsea in a 5th-round match of FA Cup and Robertson wants the team to not be carried away.

“Our message has always been the same: we can’t get carried away. That’s up to us to now show that and bounce back against Chelsea in the cup, then we’ve got another massive game against Bournemouth,” said Robertson.