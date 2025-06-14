Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiling postponed due to Ahmedabad plane crash

The proposed unveiling of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy — the new prize for the India-England bilateral Test series — during the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s was postponed due to the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, that left over 270 people, including 241 on board, dead.

The trophy launch ceremony was originally scheduled for Saturday on the sidelines of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that South Africa won by five wickets against Australia. However, considering the solemn mood in India, following Thursday’s tragic crash of the London-bound Air India flight, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have jointly decided to call off the event.

It is understood that the invites for the launch of the renamed trophy had already reached the two protagonists — James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar, before the decision to postpone the event was taken at the last moment.

Earlier this month, the BCCI and ECB jointly decided to rename the Pataudi Trophy, named after former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, and rechristened it to Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to usher in a unified identity for India-England Test contests.

Traditionally, the Pataudi Trophy was awarded in England, while the Anthony de Mello Trophy, named after a founding figure of Indian cricket administration, was presented when the series was held in India.

However, despite the plans of renaming, it has been learnt that the Pataudi Trophy will continue in some form or the other during the bilateral series between the two countries.