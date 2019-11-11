The Haryana in UK Association celebrated the 52nd Haryana Day on November 9, conferring the Haryana Gaurav Award on World Championship Silver medallist and Arjuna awardee Amit Panghal and International Sports Curator Sunil Yash Kalra.

Elected Member of British Parliament from Southall, London, Virendra Sharma, presented the awards. The celebrations and award ceremony took place in London amidst a strong Indian community presence.

The state award is conferred every year on prestigious names from the field of sports. In the last edition, boxer Manoj Kumar was felicitated with the same award. This year, Amit Panghal has been chosen; he recently bagged the Silver medal at the World Boxing Championship 2019. Panghal is also an Arjuna awardee.

Kalra is the only international sports curator in India having curated a one of a kind hockey exhibition in the UK during the Hockey Women’s World Cup 2018. Kalra is also the chief curator of Global Sports Fan Awards that recently awarded the 5 greatest fans from 4 different countries in Manchester on the sidelines of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Speaking after receiving the Haryana Gaurav Award, Amit Panghal said “I’m highly obliged to be honoured among British diaspora. It is really overwhelming to see the Haryanvi culture growing in foreign lands this rapidly. Special thanks to the Haryana in UK association for felicitating this award. Indeed Haryana brings the maximum number of medals & glory representing India. With receiving so much of love we are motivated to do even better in the Olympics 2020.”

Kalra resonated, “Awards are a reflection of hard work that instil a sense of achievement especially if it is from the Indian diaspora. Overwhelming when creative work in the field of passion, which is sports for me, are merged & acknowledged internationally.”

Virendra Sharma, MP, added “It feels really great to see sports growing so much from the soil of Haryana. Historically and consistently Haryana’s athletes have been proving their mettle in international & Olympic sports. Today, we are honoured to felicitate the talents who’ve been contributing in the field of sports. I wish great luck to the Haryana in UK association as well for continuing the momentum every year like this.”