All is not lost, calculated risks, sensible selection could help India retain BGT

As the dust settles on the 184-run loss in Melbourne, it is time the Indian team puts the setback behind and look forward to bounce back in the fifth and final Test in Sydney, starting January 3. The turnaround time for the next Test is short, and thus they have a couple of days to regroup and revisit their strategies before the action begins at the SCG.

A 2-2 scoreline would not only be enough for the visitors to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy they have held in their hands for the past decade, but more importantly it could keep them in the race to the ICC World Test Championship final in June, 2025.

But Lord’s is a distant dream for now, the immediate focus is on winning the Sydney Test.

In the past, India have managed to come back strongly when they have been pushed against the wall, and the team needs the same kind of gas to push the Aussies at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where they are yet to win a Test in 46 years. The only time an Indian team won a Test in 13 appearances at the venue was way back in 1978. However, India drew their last three tests at the venue in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

With the series already in Australia’s pocket for now, India can’t afford a draw, and thus will need clarity of thought, calculated risks, and more importantly sensible selection to get home.

First and foremost, the batting fragility in the top order, especially of the two senior-most batters — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must be addressed. Relying on their past laurels, and allowing them to find form with a series on the line, would be a foolish idea. Instead, India must bring in their highest scorer of the current WTC cycle — Shubman Gill, who was dropped from the Boxing Day Test, after a rejig in the batting order that disrupted the successful opening partnership between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The rejig was triggered by Rohit’s return to the top of the order.

But the ploy backfired as Rohit’s prolonged lean patch continued when he misjudged the line of a widish short ball and fell, miscuing the pull in the first innings in Melbourne. Later in India’s chase of 340, Rohit did show the intent against a new ball that was doing a fair bit, and survived 39 balls — the second time in 15 innings that he’d batted this long, before losing his patience for another forceful mis-hit at gully.

With reports floating of Rohit making up his mind to hang his boots after the BGT, he would be keen to make his presence felt at the SCG, and leave on a high, but is it worth the risk with a series at stake? The answer lies with the team management.

India will also need to figure out the right balance in playing all-rounders. The idea behind accommodating the additional all-rounder in Washington Sundar worked for India at the MCG only in terms of his batting as he came up with a half century in the first innings. But if they play all-rounders to give the bowling attack a cushion then they need to revisit their plans, as Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled only 27 overs between them in the entire Test match.

While Nitish has been in stellar form with the willow, and also contributed with occasional wickets, the axe could fall on Sundar for no fault of his, if India are to accommodate Gill as chances of dropping an off-colour Rohit or Virat look highly unlikely.

India will also expect Rishabh Pant to play to the situation rather than taking undue risks with his shot-making. The same was also pointed out by Rohit on Monday, after the southpaw’s dismissal for 30 off 104 balls while attempting to pull Travis Head that broke a resolute partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and ultimately opened the floodgates for the Aussies at the MCG. India had batted through the entire second session without losing a wicket, but lost seven in the final session – beginning with Pant – to collapse for 155 in the last hour of the day.

“As captain, it’s hard to have a conversation when it has given him a lot of success as well. But it’s about him figuring out what is the right way to do things, it’s about situations as well. Certain situations of the game, if there’s a risk percentage, do you want to take that risk? Do you want to let the opposition come back into the game? Those are the things he needs to figure out himself,” Rohit had said.

It remains the team management’s call whether India continue with the same combination or ring in a few changes in Sydney, the tourists will have their task cut out in what could be their most challenging New Year’s Test for ages!