The All India Football Federation condoled the demise of legendary footballer Subimal Goswami – popularly known as Chuni Goswami – who passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

In an obituary for the veteran, the governing body of Indian football wrote, “All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoles the death of former India captain Subimal Goswami, who was fondly referred to as Chuni Goswami by his vast legion of fans.”

The former Indian captain, Goswami, was the leader of the gold medal-winning team in the 1962 Asian Games where they had defeated South Korea 2-1 to give India its second-ever gold in the history of the competition. He was also the skipper of the Indian team that made it to the final of the 1964 Asia Cup.

Mr. Praful Patel, the President of the All India Football Federation, in his message said: “It’s sad to hear that Chuni-da, one of India’s greatest footballers, is no more. His contribution to Indian Football will never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

“He will stay synonymous with the golden generation of Indian football. Chuni-da, you will remain alive in our hearts,” the AIFF President added.

Mr. Kushal Das, the General Secretary of the All India Football Federation, said: “Mr. Chuni Goswami will be alive in his achievements. He was a legendary footballer and someone who has been an inspiration to so many generations. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

“Indian Football will always remember him as the captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning squad. He was a versatile sportsman, having also represented Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. It’s a huge loss not just for Indian Football, but sports in India overall,” he added.

The Indian postal department also honoured Goswami with a commemorative stamp on his 82nd birthday earlier this year.