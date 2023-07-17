All eyes on Alcaraz-Djokovic final at Wimbledon, and some on Brad Pitt

Very mildly, perhaps inconsequentially Brad Pitt among the audience at Wimbledon did take away the Internet’s attention from the wonderful Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz men’s final at Wimbledon yesterday.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in a nail-biting five-set match to win his maiden Wimbledon championship in front of a galaxy of celebrities. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Lady Gaga, Tom Hiddleston, and Andrew Garfield were among the famous people there. The appearance of Brad Pitt, a buff blonde, could not be matched, though.

He was given a full post on the Wimbledon Instagram with the caption “Welcome to Wimbledon, Brad.” There are a lot of admirers of the American actor in the comments (“He still looks amazing,” “The man behind millions of smiles,” “That’s just illegal”) as well as others who can’t believe Brad Pitt is 59 and approaching 60. Comments such, “60 years old and still more handsome than 99.99% of the men who lived before,” were made. Many responses referred to the movie The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, in which Brad Pitt starred as the title character who had the unique ability to age backward.

Additionally, Twitter is flooded with thirsty tweets. The majority of the conversation centred on Brad Pitt’s age, and some comments compared him to people his own age, like former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Brad was older than both Novak Djokovic, 36, and Carlos Alcaraz, 20, put together, according to BBC Sport.

Brad Pitt is three years older than Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz combined #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xAEj8EprdM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2023