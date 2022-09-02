Alex Carey impressed with David’s performance, compares his abilities to Pandya-Pollard

Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David has impressed wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey with his savage hitting. He said that the 26-year old’s “raw power” simply amazes him.

For the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in October, Cricket Australia(CA) included Tim David in place of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson in their squad.

The 26-year old who was relatively an unknown entity before his entry into the Indian Premiere League(IPL) with Mumbai Indians, has now established himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world.

Thus, earning a place in the 15-member Australia squad. It is seen that he is highly gifted and a natural striker of the ball who can add extra batting depth to the group, which has enjoyed a lot of success in T20 cricket lately.

David now has more chances to add up to his list of accolades and further his career with team Australia with the approaching ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to start from October this year.

“I’ve played against him (David) in the Big Bash and I’ve seen his raw power from behind the stumps,” Carey said on SEN 1170 Breakfast on Friday. “He’s got the ability to hit both sides of the ground.

“The media and the noise around Tim David is that he has just got that ability to hit sixes from ball one. Not a lot of guys have (that ability). What a ride it has been for him in the last 12 to 24 months, he has come from a middle-order Big Bash player to dominating the world scene in the middle overs,” added Carey.

Carey compared David’s abilities with those 0of India’s Hardik Pandya and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard. “Along with Hardik Pandya, (Kieron) Pollard and (Andre) Russell, these guys have freaky abilities,” Carey added. “Looking at that T20 Australian line-up, it’s a hard line-up to crack into. They’ve got some selection headaches, that’s for sure.”

The opening match of T20 World Cup will see Australia playing against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.

(inputs from IANS)