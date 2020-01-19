West Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal has had a successful Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati. He has in fact won a gold medal each in the 100m Breast Stroke and 400m Medley in the U-21 category.

In a recent media interaction, Mondal, who won the gold medal at the Asian Pacific Youth Games last year, claimed that he is aiming to take part in the 2024 Olympics.

“I am aiming for the 2024 Olympics. Hopefully, I will do well in the trials and book a place in the Indian swimming contingent for the Olympics,” Mondal said, after bagging his second gold at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Mondal added that he makes sure to give his best performance, not worrying about what his competitors are doing.

“I don’t look at any of my competitors when I am racing in the pool. I pace myself by looking at the wall. I just try and focus on my own performance,” he said.

He revealed that he was interested in swimming from his childhood days.

“I was always interested in swimming since my childhood. So when my mother asked me to join an extra-curricular activity, I opted for swimming. So then I started swimming,” he said.

“Initially, I picked up the sport quickly, but as I moved to higher levels, I had to start working very hard. I am motivating myself to perform well in the last five years so that I can represent India at the Olympics,” he added.