AIFF to organise charity matches for Kerala and HP relief aid

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have announced to organise two charity football matches to aid the relief work in the flood-affected Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

The two states are faced with devastating natural disasters, with the southern state of Kerala yet to come to terms with the aftermath of a massive landslide in Wayanad, while Himachal Pradesh continues to receive rain-related fresh floods and landslides, affecting lifelines at multiple locations.

As proposed by the AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, the AIFF is working towards scheduling its first benefit match in Manjeri (Malappuram), Kerala, on August 30, 2024. Historic Kolkata outfit Mohammedan Sporting Club have agreed to play the fund-raiser in Manjeri against a Super League Kerala XI.

AIFF has proposed September 2, as the date for the second charity match in Lucknow. Further details are being chalked out by the AIFF with the prospective clubs.

“I’m happy that one of India’s oldest clubs, Mohammedan Sporting, immediately agreed to our proposal for the cause of humanity. We are also in advance conversation with two clubs for the Lucknow match.

“Sports is a powerful medium to offer comfort and heal humanity after such tragedies. We often celebrate cups won by clubs; let’s now come together to raise the cup of solidarity,” said Chaubey.