After ODI WC heartbreak, Rohit hints at giving a shot at T20I WC title

It’s been almost a month since that November 19 evening when a billion dreams, including the 11 men at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad were crushed by the mighty Australians. When Pat Cummins lifted the silverware signaling a record sixth ODI World Cup title, the Men-in-Blue, led by Rohit Sharma were left dejected, with a few players including the captain unable to control their emotions, and left the stadium teary-eyed.

Reflecting on the loss in the final, especially after an unblemished 10-match winning streak in the entire tournament, Rohit acknowledged that it took a while for him to move on, and as the focus now shifts towards preparations for the T20 World Cup, the Mumbaikar hinted that he’s ready to “start working again and look for another ultimate prize.”

While it’s still early days to confirm whether Rohit, who hasn’t represented India in the shortest format since the last T20 World Cup in Australia, is still in the scheme of things of the selectors, the swashbuckling opening batter said he is motivated by the “pure love” of the fans and wants to work towards achieving the top prize in the tournament to be hosted jointly in the Caribbean and the US, next June.

“Because I felt ‘okay, you know, this is the kind of thing that you want to hear. When you meet people, when they understand what the player must be going through, and when they know these kinds of things, and not to bring out that frustration, that anger… it means a lot. For me, definitely, it meant a lot because there was no anger. It was just pure love from the people that I met. And it was wonderful to see that. So you know it gives you the motivation to get back and start working again and look for another ultimate prize,” Rohit said.

Rohit, speaking on the official Instagram handle run by his team, said that he wanted to take a break after the World Cup to clear his head but it has been pleasing to see how the fans have reacted to the defeat, feeling pride at the winning run his team put together. Both Rohit and his predecessor Virat Kohli have opted out of the white-ball leg of India’s ongoing tour of South Africa.

“After that final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on. Which is why I decided that I need to go somewhere and just get my mind out of this,” the 36-year-old said.

“But then, wherever I was, I realised that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone’s effort, how well we played. I feel for all of them right because they, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup. Everywhere we went during this entire World Cup campaign, there was so much support from everyone you know who came to the stadium firstly, and then people who were watching it from home as well. I want to appreciate what people have done for us in that one and a half months. But again, if I think more and more about that, I just feel quite disappointed that we were not able to go all the way,” he added.

The India skipper said that he found it hard to digest the fact that his team fell agonizingly short of winning what he felt was the ultimate prize in cricket.

“I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days I didn’t know what to do. My family, and my friends kept me going, kept things pretty light around me, which was quite helpful. It wasn’t easy to digest, but life moves on. Honestly, it was tough,” he said.

“I thought we did everything we could from our side. If someone asked me what went wrong? Because we won 10 games. And in those 10 games, yes, we made mistakes, but that happens in every game that you play. You cannot have a perfect game, you can have a near-perfect game but you cannot have a perfect game. If I look on the other side of it, I am proud of the team as well, because how we played was simply outstanding. You don’t get to perform like that every World Cup, you know. And I’m pretty sure at least how we played at least up until that finals, it would have given people a lot of joy, a lot of pride watching the team play,” he added.

During the World Cup, Rohit had stuck to the team’s template to go hard at the bowlers during the powerplay, and laid the platform for the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer to take India to match-winning scores.

Rohit, who was not in the 2011 World Cup-winning campaign said that it was disappointing to come this close to lifting the trophy in 2023.

“I’ve always grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. And to me, that was, you know, the ultimate prize, so we’ve worked all these years, you know, for that. And it is disappointing, right? If you don’t get through it, and you don’t get what you want, what you have been looking for all this while, what you were dreaming of… you get disappointed and you get frustrated as well at times,” he said.

But people coming up to him to tell they were very proud of the team made him feel good to a certain extent, the Mumbaikar said. “And along with them, I was healing as well.”