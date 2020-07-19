A brace from Peirre-Emerick Aubameyang was enough forn Arsenal to stun Manchester City in th FA Cup 2019-20 semi-final on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

The result helped the Gunners reach the FA Cup final for a record 21st time in a week that also saw them beat the Premier League champions Liverpool earlier. They will either face Manchester United or Chelsea in the final.

As expected, the Pep Guardiola-managed side dominated the ball possession and looked threatening inside Arsenal’s half. But the disciplined defense set-up of Arsenal proved equal to the task.

It paid dividends to the Mikel Arteta’s team as they took City by a surprise with a clinical counter-attack. It resulted in Aubameyang scoring in the 19th minute to put Arsenal ahead, much to everyone’s surprise.

Instead of the urgency that one expects from a team like City after conceding, the viewers watching the match were graced by an Arsenal team that looked far more in control after taking the lead.

City started the second half with a much clearer intent and looked hungry for an equaliser. But as the stars for the day conspired, Aubameyang proved detrimental to their cause again. He ran through and put the ball cleanly past Ederson to double Arsenal’s lead.

The win ends a seven successive defeats for Arsenal against City, including a 3-0 away defeat at the resumption of the Premier League last month. Centre back David Luiz, who was ridiculed for his performance in that match, was a rock in defence for Arsenal as they soaked everything that City threw at them after Aubamyang’s strike in the second half.