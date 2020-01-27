Ravindra Jadeja on Monday took a cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter and fans were reminded of their infamous “bits and pieces” debate during the ICC World Cup in England last year.

Following India’s victory against New Zealand in the second Twenty-20 International (T20I) on Sunday, Manjrekar took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Player of the match should have been a bowler.”

Much to the surprise of the cricket fans, Jadeja himself commented under his tweet, writing, “What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention.”

While everyone thought that Manjrekar was talking about Jadeja since the latter was the most economical Indian bowler on Sunday and also returned with two wickets, Manjrekar cleared the air and said the Man of the Match award could have also been awarded to Jasprit Bumrah.

He replied Jadeja by saying, “Ha ha…Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20.”

Jadeja and Manjrekar are not known to share a very cordial relationship with each other. It further worsened when Manjrekar called Jadeja a “bits and pieces” player and said he was a not very big fan of the all-rounder.

Though Jadeja did not reply to him personally, he had written on his Twitter timeline, “Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar.”

Jadeja, who returned with figures of 2 for 18, was the most successful bowler. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah ended with 1 for 21 in his 4 overs. Shivam Dubey and Shardul Thakur claimed a wicket each.

Riding on an unbeaten knock of 57 from KL Rahul, India then chased the target of 133 runs. However, early strikes from Tim Southee, who claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) in quick succession, reduced India to 39 for 2 in 5.2 overs.

But an 86-run stand between Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (44) for the third wicket helped India chase down the target with ease.