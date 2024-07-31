Afghanistan to host SA in historic maiden bilateral series in September

Days after announcing their plans of playing New Zealand in an one-off Test in September in Greater Noida, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday announced that the national cricket team will host South Africa for their first-ever bilateral series from September 18-22 in the United Arab Emirates.

The upcoming ODI series will be the first meeting between Afghanistan and South Africa outside of ICC tournaments, with all three games set to be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two sides have met twice in the ODI format before, in the ICC men’s World Cups 2019 and 2023, with South Africa emerging victors on both occasions. Similarly, they’ve met thrice in T20Is before, in Men’s T20 World Cups (2010, 2016, 2024), with Proteas winning on all occasions.

Their last meeting was in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024, where South Africa raced to a formidable win over Afghanistan.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chairman Lawson Naidoo called the tour a significant milestone in South Africa and Afghanistan’s cricketing relations.

“We are excited to embark on this historic ODI series with Afghanistan, who have become a very competitive all-round team as evidenced by their recent performances in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and most recently at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”

“This is a significant milestone in our cricketing relations, and we look forward to a competitive and entertaining series.”

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf commented, “These fixtures were not initially part of our FTP. Still, based on our productive negotiations with our counterparts at Cricket South Africa, we concluded that we will host the Proteas for an ODI series in September. They are an excellent team, and we are eagerly looking forward to hosting them and playing them regularly in the future.”

Accordingly, the first of the three-match ODI series will be played on September 18, before the two sides play the remaining two games on September 20 and September 22, respectively.