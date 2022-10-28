Afghanistan and Ireland super 12 match calls off due to rain

Another game of this ongoing T20 World Cup has been called off. Friday’s Group 1 match between Afghanistan and Ireland at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground has cancelled before a ball has been bowled due to rain.

Now each team will share one point. With Friday’s game, there have now been three games abandoned due to rain this week.

After the washout against New Zealand on Wednesday at the same site, this is Afghanistan’s second consecutive match without a result.

For the majority of the day, the MCG experienced persistent rain, which was the reason why ground workers kept the coverings on and the surface covered. When play was eventually stopped, the option of a shorter game was ruled out because rain was predicted to fall throughout the entire day on Friday.

“Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground. Rashid and I have played but others haven’t but weather is not in our control. So we have to accept it. We look forward to the future games and hope to win,” said Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi.

Afghanistan now have two points and Ireland have 3, but Afghans are currently at the bottom of the Group 1 table due to their loss against England in Perth. They are also below hosts’ and defending champions Australia due to not having a win against their name.

On the other hand, Andrew Balbirnie led Irish side jumps on two spont in the points table behind toppers New Zealand, having three points from as many games.

Cricket fans from around the globe would be hoping today’s high voltage clash between Australia and England which is the second match for the day at the MCG will go smoothly.

This a match which is crucial for deciding the future of both teams in the tournament, will not be much affected by persistent rain.

Australia was defeat by New Zealand in the opening game of the World Cup, whereas the English side faced a 5 run loss to neighbour’s Ireland in a rain affected game.