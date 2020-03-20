The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Friday condoled the death of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who passed away at the age of 83.

Notably, former India captain Banerjee, who had won the gold medal in 1962 Asian Games, breathed his last in Kolkata on Friday after losing an elongated battle against chest infection. He was admitted to the hospital on February 6 due to severe chest infection and his condition deteriorated since then.

“We at AFC condole the passing of former Indian captain, coach and technical director Mr Pradip Kumar Banerjee,” the AFC said in a tweet.

Banerjee had led the national team in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Apart from this, he had represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and played an important role in India’s 4-2 victory over Australia in the quarter-finals.

After hanging his boots up, Banerjee worked as a manager for both the Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, before coaching the national team. He remained the national coach till 1986.

His contribution to Indian football was also recognised by FIFA. The international governing body had awarded him Centennial Order of Merit in 2004. Banerjee has also won International Fair Play Award from the Olympic Committee, an achievement that no other Indian footballer has earned.