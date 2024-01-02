AFC Asian Cup: Indian players impress new assistant coach Trevor Sinclair in first training in Doha

As they gear up for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 here, Trevor Sinclair, the newly appointed assistant coach of the national men’s football team, is mightily impressed by “hardworking, humble, enthusiastic, and talented group” that forms the Indian team.

Sinclair, a former England international and World Cupper (2002) has recently joined the national team setup as an assistant coach along with Mahesh Gawali and attended the Blue Tigers’ training session for the first time on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s been a hectic few days with all the travel, but we’ve gotten things underway with a gym and a training session, and frankly, I’m impressed,” Sinclair was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com. “It’s a set of hardworking, humble, enthusiastic, and talented group of lads.

“They have a very good relationship with (head coach) Igor (Stimac) and the staff, and they want to try and do their best for the country,” he said.

A speedy winger in the Premier League with clubs like Manchester City and West Ham in his prime, the 50-year-old Sinclair specialises in training set-pieces, which he believes, could give any team the advantage at various times during a match.

“I was a forward, a creative player, so I know very well that when you enter the final third, it’s not always about things that are in the coaching books. It’s what you see in the players and work situations to your advantage,” said Sinclair.

“We all know how statistically important set-pieces are in any football match. It’s not just for the corners and free kicks, but also simple things like throw-ins that, if worked on, can help you,” he said.

“If you are on the back foot, and you can keep possession from a throw-in, it’s as simple as that. It’s all about those little details and making them work to eventually put the ball into dangerous positions.”

While Sinclair has not worked with Indian footballers before, he has shared some understanding of the country, its culture, and more importantly how the beautiful game is growing in it.

“I’ve got an ex-teammate (Robbie Fowler), who had coached in India before and worked for Indian broadcasters. So, I understood that there was a growing appetite for the game in India over the last decade,” he said.

“Of course, we all know about Sunil (Chhetri), and the huge mark he’s made in the world of football. It’s not just what he does on the pitch, but also how he conducts himself off it,” said Sinclair, who was part of India’s first training session on Monday ahead of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Having coached mostly in the UK, Sinclair feels that simplicity is the key for India, especially before facing opponents like Australia (January 13), Uzbekistan (January 18), and Syria (January 23).

“When Igor sent me the videos of the team before coming here, I could see the considerable work that’s gone into this side. It’s a nuance, not quite obvious to all people,” said Sinclair. “I was impressed with how Igor has built this team. He’s had the maturity to get the boys to do the basics well and showcase them in the match situations.”

The Indian team, which was accorded a grand reception on reaching Doha on Sunday, has plenty of familiar faces and a few yet to make their senior international debut.

Facing an Australian side placed 25th in the FIFA World Rankings could be a daunting task for India (102), but the 50-year-old is relishing the challenge ahead.

“We are the underdogs, but I like the challenge that comes with that status. I myself have come through from the fourth tier of English football, so I know it’s all about hard work and creating a culture amongst the players so that they can supersede the expectations and create more belief in the group,” he said. “We’ve got to fight for the shirt.”