The on-site hotel at the Adelaide Ovail is set to become the base where the bio-secure bubble will be created for the Australian team before they face India in a four-match Test series later this year.

Australian players, who are currently in the United Kingdom in the middle of a limited-overs series, will return to Adelaide after playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will undergo their mandatory quarantine there.

The players not involved in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as coaching and support staff, will make Adelaide their home once the white-ball tour of England concludes following Wednesday’s third ODI in Manchester.

“We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men’s cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel,” said SACA Chief Executive Keith Bradshaw in a Cricket Australia (CA) statement.

“Rest assured we have undergone rigorous procedures with Premier Steven Marshall and the SA Government, to ensure the safety of the public and the players.

“Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season,” he added.

The CA will release the complete schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the coming days.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Adelaide Oval is prepared to host back-to-back Tests, including a day-night match.

Perth was Earlier selected as the venue for the first Test of the four-match series. But with the BCCI requesting CA to allow the Indian players to train during the quarantine period inside the bio-bubble and Perth administration refusing, Adelaide might host the opening as well as the second Test.

CA had earlier said that it was keeping the possibility to host the series between India and Australia in one or two venues in case the COVID-19 situation in the future makes it hard to stage matches in different venues.

Also, as CA gear up to announce the complete schedule of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this week, media reports have stated that the Boxing Day Test can be moved out of the MCG due to a spike in the positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria’s capital city.