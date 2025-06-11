A privilege to ring the bell at the historic Lord’s ground: Jay Shah

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah called it a moment of pride to ring the iconic bell at Lord’s ahead of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday.

Marking the first time that Lord’s is hosting a WTC Final, Shah took to social media platform ‘X’ on Wednesday to express his sentiments. “A privilege to ring the bell at the historic Lord’s ground before the start of play on day one of the @icc World Test Championship final between @ProteasMenCSA and @CricketAus,” he posted.

South Africa seized the early momentum after electing to bowl and reduced defending champions Australia to 67/4 in the first session on Day 1.

Australia, who won the previous WTC title by beating India at The Oval in 2023, entered this Final after finishing second in the 2023-25 WTC cycle standings with a points percentage of 67.54. The Aussies booked their spot in the WTC Final with a dominant six-wicket victory over India in Sydney earlier this year.

Meanwhile, South Africa topped the table with 69.44 points percentage, riding on a seven-match unbeaten streak that included a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in Centurion last December to secure their place in the final.

The winner of the WTC 2023-25 cycle will receive USD 3.6 million, which is a significant increase from the USD 1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023 editions, while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million, up from USD 800,000.

The historic Lord’s has also become the third England venue to host the WTC finals after the Rose Bowl in Southampton (2021) and The Oval in London (2023). There is also a reserve day in place on June 16, provided any playing time was lost during the regular five days of the one-off title clash.