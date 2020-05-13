Going almost a year back in time, England pacer Jofra Archer recalled England’s maiden World Cup victory at Lord’s.

Talking about the finale, the speedster revealed about the nervousness in the England camp.

“A final has its own set of nerves that come with it, just because it’s a final, you don’t even need to touch a ball or hold a bat to get nervous. Especially when it’s at Lord’s and it’s packed, the sun is out and everyone is watching, all eyes are on you,” said Archer while talking to spin consultant Ish Sodhi on the podcast hosted by his Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals as quoted by IANS.

England were chasing a modest total of 242 runs against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final. The Three Lions lost five wickets on 173 runs with 69 more left to the target.

“I thought we were in good form with the bat and I thought we were going to cruise to the total, we got to like five wickets down and most of the dressing room, I wouldn’t say we were panicking, but we were a little bit nervous,” he said.

England got bundled out for 241 runs in 50 overs and the match got tied. The game then moved to the Super Over and that too ended in a tie. However, England were declared the eventual winners on boundary-count rule.