5 javelin throwers, including Two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajhariya depart for Tokyo Paralympics

Two-time gold medalist Devendra Jhajhariya and current World Champion Sandeep Chaudhary were part of a 12-member contingent that left for the Tokyo 2020 Para Games early this morning. This contingent included 5 javelin throwers, all of whom are high medal-winning prospects. Apart from javelin throwers, high jumpers Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal along with discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya were also part of the contingent.

Devendra is already the biggest star of the Indian contingent having won gold medals in Athens and Rio Paralympics. He threw a world record throw of 65.71m, breaking his older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event a couple of months back. His main competition comes from nowhere else than India. India’s Ajit Singh and Sundar Gurjar are right behind Devendra in the event and have been pushing the champion thrower for a couple of years. With a little bit of luck, India could grab all three medals in the men’s F-46 category and that itself would be a dream moment for the country.

Cairn Oil & Gas has been supporting para-athletes from Rajasthan since February 2017 through the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) via Project Divyang. 7 years since its initiation, the programme is reaping rich dividends as three beneficiary athletes namely Sundar Singh, Devendra Jhajharia, and Parul D Parmar supported by it have emerged as key medal contenders for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “We are delighted to have supported Sundar Singh, Devendra Jhajharia and Parul D Parmar during their preparation for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Under Project Divyang, we endeavor to adopt a forward-looking vision and provide support to para-athletes through specialized training, diet, physiotherapy and injury management. We salute their spirit and wish these three champions great success in bringing laurels to the nation.”

“Neeraj’s gold medal has put the spotlight on javelin throwers and being the senior most of the lot I can say this with assurance that after Tokyo Paralympics, javelin will be the second most popular game in this country after cricket,” said Devendra.

“Sundar and I have been competing with each other but at the end of the day if our performance can make the country proud and win us some medals, we both shall be satisfied,” said Sandeep Chaudhary.

After Neeraj Chopra’s historical performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, javelin throwers have been in the limelight. All eyes are also set on Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit Antil in the men’s F64 category where they are no 1 and 2 ranked throwers in the world. If all goes well, India should have both these javelin throwers on the podium.

But two high jumpers Ram Pal and Nishad Kumar, currently ranked 1 and 3 respectively, could well create history at these Para Games in the high jump. Track and Field events begin on 27 August while the events of players of this contingent shall commence on 30 August.