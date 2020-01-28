A second division 50-overs match in Bangladesh witnessed a run-fest where 48 sixes and 70 fours were hit in the span of 100 overs. A total of 818 runs were scored in the match between North Bengal Cricket Academy and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy.

Batting first, the North Bengal Cricket Academy posted a mammoth total of 432 which comprised of 27 sixes. The THCA failed to chase down the improbable target but they did not go down without a fight. They finished at 386/7 and their innings was graced with 21 sixes.

“This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka’s domestic cricket for many years. But I never saw anything like this,” said Syed Ali Asaf, a club cricket organiser as quoted by PTI via AFP.

Though the domestic circuit of Bangladesh cricket is prone to witness unusual results, it is also the hub of corruption and fixing.

In 2017, one bowler was banned for 10 years after he bowled consecutive wide and no-balls to concede a total of 92 runs and deliberately lose a match. His team, though, had said it was a sign of protest from the bowler against poor umpiring.

That Dhaka League Second Divison match was witness to bizarre scenes after a Lalmatia bowler bowled 13 wides and three no-balls in the first over, all of which had also raced to the boundaries, costing the team a total of 80 runs.

Earlier Lalmatia were bundled for 88 and the opponent team Axiom made 92/0 off just four legal deliveries in the first over.

In October last year suspended Bangladesh national team captain Shakib Al Hasan had claimed that the results of many domestic matches were predetermined. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury agreed to Shakib’s claims saying there was “deep-rooted” corruption in cricket.