Four cricketers from England’s 2019 ICC World Cup-winning team have been featured in the top Queen’s New Year honours list. Former England coach Trevor Bayliss will also be honoured.

Captain Eoin Morgan (CBE), Ben Stokes (OBE), Joe Root (MBE) and Jos Buttler (MBE) are the four cricketers named from the World Cup-winning squad alongside the total of 10 personalities who will receive the honours for their service to the sport.

Bayliss (OBE) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves (CBE) will also be honoured.

“The World Cup win was the sporting highlight of the year — not just the summer. Eoin captained the team to win a World Cup Final and only a handful of people have ever been able to say that,” a source was quoted a saying to English daily The Sun.

“Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler’s final Super Over has gone down in sporting folklore and is already one of the most iconic English sporting moments.

“It’s only right that the joy and pride they brought to millions, not to mention the sheer professionalism and determination they showed amid such adversity, is rewarded with the highest possible honour,” the source added.

England had defeated New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final to win their maiden One-Day International (ODI) World Cup. Batting first, the Kiwis had posted a total of 241 and chasing England got bundled out for the same score.

As the match went to the super-over, the scores remained tied at the end of it as well. England were finally crowned the World Champions on the virtue of boundaries scored in the match as the Three Lions had hit a total of 26 boundaries in comparison to New Zealand’s 17.

Queen’s New Year Honour’s System:

Companion of Honour

Knight or Dame

CBE – Commander of the Order of the British Empire

OBE – Officer of the Order of the British Empire

MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire

BEM – British Empire Medal