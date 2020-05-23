Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli has not found a place in Brad Hogg’s current World Test XI. While Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have been picked as openers along with Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians in the team picked by the former Australian chinaman.

The former Aussie cricketer explained why he decided to leave out Virat Kohli from his current team that comprises of the world’s best players including the likes of Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschangne and Quinton de Kock.

“Everyone will ask why is Virat Kohli not in this team? But if you look at his last 15 Test innings, only four times he has gone over 31 (runs). That’s why Virat Kohli is not my Test team this year,” Hogg said in his vlog on Facebook.

“Love the way he (Mayank) plays those cover drives and pull shots off his front foot. He has been very consistent. Rohit Sharma is a bit lucky to find a place in this XI. He’s averaged over 90 but has played Test cricket only in India. But I love the way that he’s so relaxed, just pushes the ball through the off side and also works the ball off his legs,” he added, justifying Rohit and Mayank’s selection as openers.

Hogg heaped praises on Babar Azam for the fact that he managed to score a ton against Australia in Australia.

“He’s made four hundreds but the reason why I have included Babar Azam in the lineup is because he scored a hundred against Australia in Brisbane, when Pakistan toured Australia last year. It’s very hard for overseas teams to perform on that particular wicket but he showed that he could and that is why he is one of the best players going around,” the former Australian cricketer said.

Australia’s Pat Cummins, Neil Wagner of New Zealand and Australia spinner Nathan Lyon are the other bowlers to find a place in Hogg’s team other than Shami.

Brad Hogg’s current World Test XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton De Kock (c/wk), Pat Cummins, Mohammad Sham, Neil Wagner, Nathon Lyon.