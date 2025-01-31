38th National Games: Chhattisgarh bags two gold, Maharashtra dominates weightlifting

The weightlifting action at the 38th National Games kicked off in spectacular fashion, with Chhattisgarh emerging as a force to be reckoned with on Day 1. The state claimed two gold medals, but it was Maharashtra that led the overall medal tally with six medals, including a silver and four bronze.

In the women’s 45kg category, Sufna Jasmin (Kerala) displayed impressive power, securing gold with a combined total of 159 kg. She lifted 72 kg in Snatch and 87 kg in Clean & Jerk, despite failing on two attempts at 93 kg. Dipali Gursale of Maharashtra claimed silver with 151 kg (69 kg Snatch, 82 kg Clean & Jerk), while Rani Nayak (Madhya Pradesh) earned bronze with a total of 146 kg.

Advertisement

In a nail-biting contest in Men’s 55kg, Vijay Kumar (Chhattisgarh) matched the national clean-and-jerk record with a 143 kg lift, bringing his total to 248 kg and securing gold. Mukund Santosh Aher (Maharashtra) took silver with a near-miss performance, totalling 247 kg, while Goud Akash Shrinivas (Maharashtra) rounded out the podium with bronze at 244 kg.

Advertisement

In the women’s 49kg category, the gold rush continued for Chhattisgarh as Gyaneshwari Devi powered through with a total lift of 191 kg (85 kg Snatch, 106 kg Clean & Jerk). Sarika of Maharashtra snatched silver with 179 kg, while Komal Kohar (Haryana) secured bronze, also with a lift of 179 kg.

The Services Sports Control Board’s Ch. Rishikanta Singh clinched the top spot in men’s 61kg category with a combined total of 273 kg (122 kg Snatch, 151 kg Clean & Jerk). Sanket Mahadeva Sargar (Maharashtra) earned silver at 259 kg, and his teammate, Shubham Tanaji Todkar, grabbed bronze with 254 kg.

As the competition heats up, weightlifters are set for even more thrilling performances. With national records in sight, the stakes are only getting higher as the National Games continue.

Day 1 Medal Tally – Weightlifting

Maharashtra – 6 Medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze)

Chhattisgarh – 2 Gold Medals

Kerala – 1 Gold Medal

Madhya Pradesh – 1 Bronze Medal

Haryana – 1 Bronze Medal

Services Sports Control Board – 1 Gold Medal.