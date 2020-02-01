The official mascot of the 36th National Games of India — Rubigula, a flame-throated Bulbul — made a grand entry amidst the traditional Shigmo and Carnaval acts at an event held here on Saturday.

Rubigula was an instant hit with everyone present there, with people jostling to get a glimpse of the mascot. The name ‘Rubigula’ was chosen after sports enthusiasts from across India were invited to submit their suggestions through a social media contest.

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and President of the Goa Olympic Association Shripad Naik, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Singh and World Champion in Athletics Anju Bobby George were also present.

Goa will be hosting the 36th edition of the National Games from October 20 and the event will see participation by 36 states and union territories.

Commenting on the launch event, Rijiju said: “Goa is a sports-loving state and with the Government actively promoting sports in the state there is no reason why Goa cannot become a powerhouse in sports. World-class infrastructure has been created for these Games which will benefit sportspersons in the state. The Games will help imbibe a sports culture in the state. We are expecting a grand celebration from October 20 to November 4 which will bring athletes from across India.”

“I’m confident that Goa will do a great job in hosting the Games and the National Games 2020 will be the best and biggest ever in the history of India,” he added.