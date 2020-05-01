In a recent development, the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games has now been postponed to 2023 because of a clash of dates with the proposed Tokyo Olympics, that has now been pushed back by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August but the high profile sporting festival was postponed by a year last month owing to the pandemic, that has so far claimed over 2 lakh lives globally

“The Commonwealth Games Federation Executive Board have decided to explore rescheduling options for the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games,” the CGF said in a statement. (via PTI)

“The impact of the pandemic on the global international sporting calendar means that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have now been rescheduled to the summer of 2021 during the original dates of the Youth Games.

“Following positive discussions, the CGF has agreed to consider the best alternative options and time frames for staging the event in the future, potentially in 2023,” it added.

The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place from 1 August to 7 August 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago.