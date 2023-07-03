2 blind girl footballers make Bengal proud

Two blind girls from Bengal will be representing India at the prestigious IBSA Women’s World Championship 2023 at Birmingham, UK, from 12-22 August.

The championship is one of its kind for blind girls, with eight teams from across the globe participating in it.

The twin girls from the state, Sangita Metya and Pratima Ghosh, will be part of the eight-member Indian team.

While it may be great news for the blind football for girls in the state, it is also worth pondering about the apathy from the government towards the sport.

They were selected after a 10-day selection camp at Kochi, Kerala from 5-15 June. Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) will conduct a two-week training session for the girls from 25 July to 11 August, before the team travels to the UK.

Football Association for the Blind of Bengal (FABB) secretary Goutam Dey, the main driving force in promoting football among blind girls in the state, said, “This is the first time that girls from Bengal will be participating in the international tournament. Earlier, only blind boys have been part of international events. I have been trying to convince the parents of the girls, who train under us to take up the sport. It is hard to convince them as they are apprehensive about their girls’ well-being.”

The girls come from very poor families and the parents fear that if the girls get injured, it will be difficult for them to find a match for them. Dey, who himself has presented India as a blind footballer at International events, rues the lack of support from the government for the sport. “It is very disheartening that no government recognition has come their way after the girls were selected for the international event. The government has not given us any monetary or infrastructural support till now,” said Dey.

In fact, Dey is finding it hard to arrange for even the rail fare for the two girls to travel to Kochi for the training session. “We can hardly afford airfare. IBFF had suggested that we regulate the diet for these girls. But, that comes at a price. I cannot even enroll them in a gym for their training,” rued Mr Dey.

The lack of apathy for the sport is clear that the girls can hardly access any state ground to train.

Sangita, who plays as a striker, is very happy for the scope to exhibit her skills abroad. “I will give my best for the team. But we do not have proper kits with us and my family is hard pressed for cash. They can hardly afford the money needed for training,” said Sangita, whose father used to work as a sharecropper.

Sunil J Mathew, sporting director and head coach, IBFF, said, “We have not received any help from the central government. We have raised funds through individual sponsorships. We need corporate sponsorship as well as the government’s help in taking the sport to the next level. All the girls come from difficult homes. We are hopeful of a top four finish in Birmingham.”