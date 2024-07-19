19th edition of Delhi Half Marathon on October 20, registrations open

The 19th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon was launched in the capital city on Thursday with the registrations now open. A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the event is set to be held on October 20 this year with participants from across Delhi and the world taking part in the varied races.

Organised by Procam International, the Delhi Half Marathon carries a prize money of USD 260,000, and is expected to feature some of the fastest athletes competing alongside amateurs from across the globe.

The half marathon and the Police Cup will start at 5:00 am, followed by the Elite Men & Women Race at 7:00 am. The Champions with Disability & Senior Citizen Run at 7:05 am and the Great Delhi Run at 9:00 am. All the above race categories will start and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Open 10K will begin at 7:50 a.m. from Sansad Marg and end at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Registrations for all physical race categories — Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizens’ Run (2.5 km), and Champions with Disability Run (2.5 km) started on Friday and will stay open until September 20, or until all spots are filled, whichever comes first.

To encourage more women to join, a limited number of spots are reserved for those who can’t provide a timing certificate or don’t meet the timing requirements listed on the event website.

People from around the globe can also join the Delhi Half Marathon and participate virtually. The virtual race options include a Half Marathon, an Open 10K, and the Great Delhi Run (5 km). The registrations will remain open until October 11.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner, Delhi Police, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is a community event that unites the whole of Delhi. the best thing about the Marathon is that we compete against ourselves, so kudos to Procam International, Vedanta, and all the event stakeholders.”

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Ancy Josan Edappilly showed her support for the Delhi Half Marathon. The U-21 Women’s Long Jump record holder won four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100 relay in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games.

“This event has been going on for 19 years now, and that is a very big thing for aspiring Indian long-distance runners as well as the people of Delhi. With the progress that the Indian sports scene has seen over the years, it is no surprise to see the massive support and love that the Delhi Half Marathon has received over the years, and this time as well. And with another Olympics around the corner, hopefully, that will inspire more runners to make their presence felt,” said Ancy Sojan.