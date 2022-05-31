17th National Speed Skating Championship that concluded today

The 17th National Speed Skating Championship concluded on Tuesday, 31 May at ISKATE by Roseate. It is India’s largest all-weather indoor ice skating arena located at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. It works closely with the Ice Skating Association of India.

In this edition of the championship 100-speed skaters from Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Leh, and Ladakh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Pondicherry, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Karnataka, and Jharkhand participated and displayed their skill and craft.

The 17th edition of the championship was conducted after a gap of 2 years due to the pandemic. The event was graced by the presence of J. S. Sahney, Secretary-General, Ice Skating Association of India.

The championship was divided into the age categories: Novice (below 10 years), Junior D (10-13 years), Junior C (13-15 years), Junior B (15-17 years), Junior A (17-19 years) and Senior (above 19 years) and the winner in every category was awarded a cash prize of INR 20,000, and the first and second runner ups were awarded INR 15,000 and INR 10,000 respectively.

Speaking at the event Mr. J. S. Sahney, Secretary-General, Ice Skating Association of India said, “I am elated to see such talented kids perform in the championship. Our country is making progress in ice skating, speed skating, and figure skating because of this championship. The whole team has been really supportive by allotting ample time for practice sessions and offering facilities to players at nominal charges and without them, we would have not been able to progress in winter sports! I am glad to see participants from states that have never witnessed snow but have still performed extremely well in this championship.”

Congratulating the winners Karan Rai, Business Head, ISKATE by Roseate said “We are thrilled to host the 17th edition of the National Speed Skating Camp & Championship as we have been committed to developing sports like Figure Skating, Speed Skating, and Ice Hockey in India through its various endeavors.”