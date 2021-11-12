Children’s Day celebration at ISKATE with Special Olympics Bharat

To mark Children’s Day and to celebrate the unique talent of ice skating athletes, ISKATE by Roseate organized a special celebration today in association with Special Olympics Bharat. The event was graced by the presence of Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat who felicitated and motivated the athletes.

On the occasion, a group of talented specially-abled athletes from Special Olympics Bharat & ice skating National athletes exhibited their skill and craft with a mesmerizing performance on the ice skating rink, which was followed by the felicitation ceremony.

Malika Nadda, Chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat said, “It is indeed very fortunate for the nation that we have a state of the art ice skating rink like ISKATE, which not only provides a platform to ice skating enthusiasts but is also committed towards the promotion of winter sports in the country. Events like these will go a long way in discovering hidden talent and providing motivation to children, especially those with special needs.”

On this occasion, Karan Rai, Head at ISKATE by Roseate said, “We have always encouraged children with special needs to believe in themselves and to fearlessly achieve their goals. We have proudly hosted the Special Olympics National Coaching Camps in figure and speed skating in association with Special Olympic Bharat. Training and selection camps, national championships have regularly been organised at ISKATE since the beginning of our association with Special Olympics Bharat in 2012. Our coaches have also represented India twice at Special Olympics events held in Europe in the past.”

The recently launched ISKATE School, one of its kind in the nation, will remain open for training all year round to encourage ice skating sports and winter games. This will also give an opportunity to underprivileged children with the hidden talent to receive training at ISKATE.