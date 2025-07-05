14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes fastest century in Youth ODI history

Fourteen-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi stormed into the record books with a blistering century off just 52 balls against England U-19, setting multiple benchmarks in Youth ODI cricket. The prodigious Bihar-born batter, representing India U-19, finished with a jaw-dropping 143 off 78 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Displaying remarkable composure and fearless strokeplay, Vaibhav brought up his maiden Youth ODI hundred in spectacular fashion. In doing so, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in Youth ODIs, surpassing Sarfaraz Khan’s long-standing record from 2013.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz had achieved the feat at 15 years and 338 days, while Vaibhav bettered it — becoming the youngest player globally to hit a Youth ODI ton at just 14 years and 241 days, breaking the record previously held by Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Advertisement

Vaibhav also set a new benchmark for the fastest century in Youth ODI history, eclipsing the 53-ball ton by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, scored against the same opposition in 2013. Among Indian players, he shattered Raj Angad Bawa’s previous best, a 69-ball hundred against Uganda during the 2022 U-19 World Cup.

This isn’t the first time Vaibhav has dazzled the cricketing world. He first made headlines during the IPL, hammering a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, a performance that firmly established him as one of India’s brightest young talents.