13-year-old Ishti Kaur wins gold medal in International Powerlifting championship.

Ishti kaur of Noida won the gold medal at the age of 13 years in the recently concluded AWPC World powerlifting championship in Manchester (UK).

Ishti kaur participated in the teenage group and won gold medal by lifting 75 kg deadlift in the 38 kg category. She lifted twice her bodyweight and also being awarded best lifter in women teenage category.

A student of class 9th in GD Goenka public school, Ishti kaur is being coached by her father Daljeet Singh, a multiple time world champion in powerlifting.