Srinagar’s tulip garden is attracting large number of tourists

Spread over an area of about 12 hectares, the Tulip Garden in Kashmir, featuring some 1.5 million tulips of different colors, is one of the Asia’s largest tulip gardens and has become a prime tourist attraction.

In Srinagar every season has its own charm. But April to June is the most popular time for tourists to visit it. The weather is cool and temperatures range between 10 degree Celcius and 30 degree Celcius. Srinagar is also home to Asia’s largest tulip garden which is attracting huge crowds